SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 8, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 8, 2022.
Keeshala Demetra Jacobs, 44, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a movable.
Rebecca Nicole Honea, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.
Kevin Lawrence Riche, 36, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; second offense DWI; careless operation; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Clifford Claude Abshire, 41, Vinton: Failure to comply with the provisions of supervised release.
Angela Hilton Nazir, 43, Sulphur: Aggravated flight from an officer; contempt of court.
Jessica Suzan Freeman, 40, Monroe: Theft under $5,000.
Johnnric Legale Gillie, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Eric Dehart, 42, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders (2 charges).
Jodi Ann Hudson, 46, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Torino Adarryl Cormier, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to register and notify as a sex offender; switched license plates.
Arthelus Paul Trout, 54, Westlake: Failure to signal while turning; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.
