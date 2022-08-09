50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 8, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 8, 2022.

Keeshala Demetra Jacobs, 44, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a movable.

Rebecca Nicole Honea, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

Kevin Lawrence Riche, 36, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; second offense DWI; careless operation; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Clifford Claude Abshire, 41, Vinton: Failure to comply with the provisions of supervised release.

Angela Hilton Nazir, 43, Sulphur: Aggravated flight from an officer; contempt of court.

Jessica Suzan Freeman, 40, Monroe: Theft under $5,000.

Johnnric Legale Gillie, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Eric Dehart, 42, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders (2 charges).

Jodi Ann Hudson, 46, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Torino Adarryl Cormier, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to register and notify as a sex offender; switched license plates.

Arthelus Paul Trout, 54, Westlake: Failure to signal while turning; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision
Kevin Daigle
Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Steven Vincent

Latest News

Heavy Rain Northis Possible
FIRST ALERT Sunrise Forecast for Tuesday
Sunrise Interview: Sen. Jeremy Stine on the 2022 Legislative Review Breakfast
Sunrise Interview: Sen. Jeremy Stine on the 2022 Legislative Review Breakfast
Troopers with Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Jefferson...
Silver Alert issued for missing Jefferson Parish man with Alzheimer’s
Health Headlines: Stop the Snore
Health Headlines: Stop the Snore