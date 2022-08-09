SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 8, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 8, 2022.

Keeshala Demetra Jacobs, 44, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a movable.

Rebecca Nicole Honea, 37, Sulphur: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana.

Kevin Lawrence Riche, 36, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; second offense DWI; careless operation; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Clifford Claude Abshire, 41, Vinton: Failure to comply with the provisions of supervised release.

Angela Hilton Nazir, 43, Sulphur: Aggravated flight from an officer; contempt of court.

Jessica Suzan Freeman, 40, Monroe: Theft under $5,000.

Johnnric Legale Gillie, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Eric Dehart, 42, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders (2 charges).

Jodi Ann Hudson, 46, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Torino Adarryl Cormier, 48, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to register and notify as a sex offender; switched license plates.

Arthelus Paul Trout, 54, Westlake: Failure to signal while turning; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug.

