Sunrise Interview: Sen. Jeremy Stine on the 2022 Legislative Review Breakfast

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several lawmakers will be addressing business owners at the 2022 Legislative Review Breakfast at the Cash and Carry in Lake Charles today, Aug. 9, 2022.

The Breakfast offers an opportunity for lawmakers to explain the 2022 legislative session to local business owners.

The event is held by the Alliance for Positive Growth and will have the entire Southwest Louisiana delegation from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

We spoke with Louisiana Senator Jeremy Stine this morning who will be in attendance. He says the legislation he’s most proud of from this past session dealt with insurance reform.

Stine says he and his colleagues from across SWLA were able to get a number of things done for our area in large part due to the increase in federal funding. That funding was used for things such as giving pay raises to K-12 grade teachers, allocating $200M for the Calcasieu River Bridge, and $450M for water and sewer system improvement and renovation.

