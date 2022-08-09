50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Saints will wear new black helmets for London game vs. Vikings

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Since the unveiling of the New Orleans Saints’ new black helmet design, fans have clamored over when the team will sport the new look.

In a tweet Tuesday morning (Aug. 9), the Saints announced they will wear the new helmets for the Oct. 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings in London.

SAINTS NEWS

Jameis will miss some practice time, preseason opener due to foot injury

FOX 8 will broadcast both Saints MNF games this year

The kickoff is at 8:30 a.m. CST at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision
Kevin Daigle
Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Steven Vincent

Latest News

New Orleans Saints first round draft pick, wide receiver Chris Olave (12), high fives...
Saints first-round pick Chris Olave producing impressive training camp showing
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) walks between drills during training camp at...
Mathieu thanks Saints for support during absence from camp
Chris Olave producing strong training camp for the Saints
Saints first-round pick WR Chris Olave turning heads in training camp
New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Kiko Alonso (54) chases down Tampa Bay Buccaneers running...
LB Kiko Alonso to sign with the Saints, 2 years removed from tearing ACL