Official monkeypox cases in La. rise to 83; health officials worry there could be more

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The state health department is reporting an additional nine monkeypox cases, bringing the number up to 83 statewide, and those don’t include pending test results.

“It’s very likely that we have more cases of monkeypox than what we have formally diagnosed because there are people out there who have this rash and aren’t aware of what it is and haven’t sought testing by a health care provider. I suspect we have more cases and perhaps in the southwestern part of the state,” said Dr. Tina Stefanski, the state medical director in Acadiana.

Dr. Stefanski said spreading awareness is key.

“It’s really about prevention and getting the word out about the rash and educate the general public and the health care community about this virus,” she said.

There are a lot of misdiagnoses as well as pitfalls in identifying the virus.

The monkeypox rash can look like so many other conditions and has symptoms similar to the flu. Those symptoms, like fever, usually occur before any type of lesion appears on the skin.

Adding to their host of challenges, those who are asymptomatic can be spreading it in varied ways, too.

“Scientists are looking at other modes of transmission to see how easy it is transferred from a surface or respiratory droplets for example,” Dr. Stefanski said.

Health officials are urging people to get tested and seek medical attention if they suspect they have the virus.

“This can be a tricking one. It’s a fine balance of people doing the right thing and seeking attention for a rash and not for something like an insect bite. It’s also about knowing what is typical for you,” Dr. Stefanski said.

Currently, there is a very limited supply of vaccines available statewide. Those immunizations are administered on a case-by-case basis.

If you suspect that you’re a candidate for the vaccine, be sure to contact the health department.

