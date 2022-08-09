Oberlin council discusses employee retirement issue at regular meeting

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Oberlin officials are working to resolve a retirement pay issue. At their regular meeting, they discussed the action they are taking to solve the problem.

Oberlin Police Chief Grady Haynes said it wasn’t until recently that he was informed of a problem with his retirement money.

“They informed me, and gave me documentation that there was a break in funds that was being sent to them,” Haynes said.

Haynes said during 2014, 2018 and 2020, the Police Retirement System had not received his retirement funds, which he said is state law that once a city employee is eligible, they are enrolled in a retirement program.

“During further investigation, it was noticed that even the funds that were coming out of my paycheck didn’t make it to the retirement system also,” Haynes said.

Oberlin Mayor Wayne Smith said it is an issue that occurred before he took office. He was recently sworn in April of this year.

Smith said officials addressed the matter July of last year and determined the town hasn’t been paying their employee’s retirement for some time.

Earlier this year, we reported that the town has already had its run with financial issues with its most recent audit showing an estimated operating deficit of $300,000.

Smith said the council discussed what steps to take moving forward a the meeting, which was done during executive session.

“If your company doesn’t invest in you,” Haynes said. “It doesn’t make you feel good. You get to an age where you retire, and you don’t have any retirement, so I hope they can fix this problem.”

