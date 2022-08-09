50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Move of juvenile offenders to Jetson, Angola causes concern for activists

Young offenders from the Bridge City Detention Center could soon find themselves locked up at Jenson correctional or Angola state prison.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Young offenders from the Bridge City Detention Center could soon find themselves locked up at Jenson correctional or Angola state prison.

The move has activists like Gina Womack outraged.

“The system has continued to fail our young people, and by not actually providing the support and services that evidence says that they need,” Womack said.

Tuesday, folks from the group Friends and Families of Incarcerated Children voiced their concerns, worried children could be housed too close to adult offenders.

According to the Office of Juvenile Justice, juvenile offenders moved to Angola would be in a separate building.

“It’s the old reception center that will be totally refurbished that we’re doing now. It’s 1.5 miles from the nearest adult unit, 1.5 miles,” said one official.

But Womack said these children need education, rehab, and resources.

“It’s not the point that children shouldn’t be sent there in the 1st place. Again, we’ve been working on support and regionalization and therapeutic services for the last 20 years,” Womack said.

RELATED STORIES
Dozens of advocates to hold protest over youth transfers to Jetson, Angola
Some violent youth offenders to move to Angola; eventually move to Jetson Center near Baker

So far, only one person has been moved out of Bridge City, but some folks think the plans need to be put on hold.

“I think one we need to put a pause. Let’s not just have a plan and say we’re going to move them to Angola, right? If problems truly exist at Bridge City, then let’s sit down and have a conversation,” said Power Coalition member, Geno McLaughlin.

The DOC said the plans are still in the works.

“But we’ve not moved, not one youth to a temporary facility like we’re talking about, and when we look at this and it is a temporary facility, and I can’t say that enough and it is fluid, the whole process is a fluid situation.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision
Kevin Daigle
Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Steven Vincent

Latest News

Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Officials identify body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Wednesday Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily rain chances increasing
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Health Headlines: Mosquito-proof clothing
Health Headlines: Mosquito-proof clothing