McNeese puts the pads on for day six of training camp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese was back in Cowboy Stadium on what was a scorching Monday morning, as the Cowboys put the pads on for the first time of fall training camp. The Cowboys took an extra break today as the heat index on the field hovered around triple digits for a majority of practice, but players were still putting the work in, “Dog days of summer, it’s hot out here, get those pants and shoulder pads on, it’s hard to get going, but I think our guys did a good job today, they came out with intensity, and we heard some pops out there” said quarterback Walker Wood.

Wood once again received extra reps on Monday as Cam Ransom deals with a tweaked back, and Knox Kadum is still recovering from thumb surgery. Kadum is expected to begin throwing once again on Tuesday as the Cowboys have their first off day, while it is still unknown when Ransom will return to full participation.

“They’re kind of day to day right now, I think Knox is going to start with some light throwing tomorrow, tomorrow’s our first off day so he’ll throw some, and we’re hoping to get Cam in there to get somebody to look at his back, and get some good news this week” said head coach Gary Goff.

Some other takeaways from Monday were the impressive play of the running backs as Deonta McMahon, and D’Angelo Durham in particular broke off some long runs during drills, and were impressive during the live series’ as well. The secondary was also impressive at times and Goff gave praise to the secondary as well saying “I think they’ve been doing pretty well to be honest, we’ve thrown a lot at them on the offensive side, and I’m pretty excited about that group.”

The Cowboys are off on Tuesday before returning to practice Wednesday and they have their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday.

