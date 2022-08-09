50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says he will run for governor of Louisiana

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says he plans to run for Louisiana governor in 2023.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says he plans to run for Louisiana governor in 2023.(KNOE/Alyssa Azzara)
By Madison Remrey and Alyssa Azzara
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser said he plans to run for Louisiana governor in 2023.

There have been rumors that Nungesser will run for governor, but they were not confirmed until today, Aug. 9, 2022, during his visit to Lake Providence.

“I am planning on running,” Nungesser said. “I want to get through the mid-term elections, and I’ve got a lot of work to do before the end of the year. And the minute I announce, I won’t be spending tax dollars advertising tourism with me.”

Nungesser said he plans to hit the campaign trail in January 2023.

In the meantime, Nungesser said he will continue cleaning up the state.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision
Kevin Daigle
Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Steven Vincent

Latest News

Sunrise Interview: Sen. Jeremy Stine on the 2022 Legislative Review Breakfast
Sunrise Interview: Sen. Jeremy Stine on the 2022 Legislative Review Breakfast
Former U.S. and state lawmaker Buddy Leach died Saturday (Aug. 6) at age 88.
Tributes pour in after former Louisiana congressman Buddy Leach dies at 88
Inflation Reduction Act
Sen. Cassidy says Inflation Reduction Act would increase inflation
Louisiana’s U.S. senators react to assault weapon ban bill
A new gun law is passed in Louisiana, allowing veterans and activity duty to carry hand guns...
State law allowing some veterans to carry concealed handgun without permit takes effect