50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Lieutenant governor honors two 107-year-old Shreveport residents

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was in Shreveport Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 to celebrate two longtime...
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was in Shreveport Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 to celebrate two longtime residents, Elvira Helaire-Davis and Geneva Moore, who are 107-years-old.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser made a special stop in northwest Louisiana Monday, Aug. 8.

He was in town to celebrate two local residents who turned 107-years-old.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser(KSLA)

Born in the summer of 1915, these women have lived through it all. Geneva Moore and Elvira Helaire-Davis are longtime residents of Shreveport. Woodrow Wilson was president when the women were born. It was the second year of World War I, and Babe Ruth hit the first of his 714 Major League home runs that year.

The lieutenant governor says it was a celebration he couldn’t miss.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was in Shreveport Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 to celebrate two longtime...
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was in Shreveport Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 to celebrate two longtime residents, Elvira Helaire-Davis and Geneva Moore, who are 107-years-old.(KSLA)
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was in Shreveport Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 to celebrate two longtime...
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser was in Shreveport Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 to celebrate two longtime residents, Elvira Helaire-Davis and Geneva Moore, who are 107-years-old.(KSLA)

“107... what they’ve seen in their lifetime, just the fact that they’re still in good shape at 107 is incredible. A school teacher and to know what they went through in their lifetime back then, it’s just incredible and to be here and celebrate 107 years, I had to be here,” Nungesser said.

The lieutenant governor also gave the women a state proclamation in honor of their birthdays.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision
Kevin Daigle
Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Steven Vincent

Latest News

Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek
Boil advisory issued for Harper Ranch Subdivision
Anderson King
Father’s charge upgraded after death of 2-year-old
6 First Alert Traffic: JFK lane, ramp closures extended at J Street
Congestion on 210 bridge WB following accident
Clothing and food give-away in Lake Charles on Aug. 13
Clothing and food giveaway in Lake Charles on Aug. 13