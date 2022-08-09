50/50 Thursdays
LCFD working fire at abandoned house on Clover Dr.

(KPLC)
By Jade Moreau and Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a vacant house Monday night.

The call came in at 9:42 p.m.

The house is on Clover Drive near the intersection with Legendre Street. Firefighters say the house is abandoned.

A cause has not yet been determined. We will share additional information as it becomes available.

