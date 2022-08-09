LCFD working fire at abandoned house on Clover Dr.
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a vacant house Monday night.
The call came in at 9:42 p.m.
The house is on Clover Drive near the intersection with Legendre Street. Firefighters say the house is abandoned.
A cause has not yet been determined. We will share additional information as it becomes available.
