LCFD working fire at abandoned house on Clover Dr.

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a vacant house Monday night.

The call came in at 9:42 p.m.

The house is on Clover Drive near the intersection with Legendre Street. Firefighters say the house is abandoned.

A cause has not yet been determined. We will share additional information as it becomes available.

