Free car seats, safety checks available in DeRidder Saturday

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force is holding an event in DeRidder Saturday to promote child passenger safety.

Certified technicians will conduct free child car seat inspections, assist with installation and answer questions from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Green Chevrolet (307 East First St.)

A limited supply of car seats donated by the Lake Charles Junior League will also be given on a first come, first served basis. Children must be present to ensure proper fit.

This event is hosted in cooperation with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, and sponsored by the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, Lake Charles Junior League and Green Chevrolet.

Anyone who is unable to attend and would like to have a child safety seat inspected may make an appointment with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 337-460-5443 or Louisiana State Police Troop D at 337-491-2466.

