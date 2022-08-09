FIRST ALERT Sunrise Forecast for Tuesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Isolated shower chances this morning. A 60% chance of scattered showers this afternoon. One weather station in Lake Charles registered .42″ of an inch of rain Monday. .08″ for Sulphur. .39″ Carlyss.

We hit 93° in Lake Charles yesterday. 91 ahead today. Today’s record is 104 set in 1935. Deridder hit 95 as did Oakdale. 93 is our average high for mid-August.

Our visibility is good. Winds are light.

HD Radar pre-dawn is quiet. Rain-free at this hour.

Futurecast has a quiet morning. Isolated shower chances. A mix of sun and clouds. Showers at the gulf and Cameron parish mid-morning. Showers spread north in the afternoon. Scattered in nature. Early this evening, Potentially heavy rain with thunderstorms in northern Beauregard and Allen Parish and parts of Vernon Parish. Activity across the area ends after sunset, towards ten pm. Showers isolated Wednesday morning. More widespread showers and thunderstorms are ahead Wednesday afternoon across most of the area. Rain chances look pretty good for widespread rain Thursday and Friday too.

Heavy Rain Northis Possible (KPLC)

Rain amounts today could add up. Futurecast is showing .23″ potentially for Dedridder. Nearly an inch for Oakdale. A half-inch Fort Polk.

The tropical development in the gulf looks quiet for the next 5 days. The eastern Atlantic is showing a 40% chance of a tropical depression developing over the next 5 days. At this time, that is as strong as it is expected to get.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for your Tuesday. Isolated shower chances this morning. A 60% chance of scattered showers this afternoon. 82 by 9 AM. On our way to 91 for a high. 75 tonight under partly cloudy skies. The rain chances end early for most.

Wednesday looks partly to be mostly sunny. We do have an 80% chance of widespread showers in the afternoon hours. 86° by noon on our way to 89 for a Lake Charles high.

90's For Most Today (KPLC)

Our heat index has us feeling like 90s to near 100 this afternoon.

"Feels Like" near 100 Degrees (KPLC)

Becoming partly cloudy Wednesday night and a low of 74.

Thursday: Partly sunny and an 80% chance of scattered showers. A high of 89.

Friday: An 80% chance of scattered showers again, a high of 88.

Saturday: A 50% chance of isolated showers and a high of 89.

Sunday: We should end the weekend nicely. There is a 40% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. A bit warmer at 91.

Next Monday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a high of 91.

