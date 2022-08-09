FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily rain chances increasing

Wednesday futurecast (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In typical summer fashion, it was either the heat or you were dealt with heavy downpours in spots today and those storms will diminish quickly leaving our area under partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening as temperatures drop back through the 80s and into the middle 70s overnight. Some overnight showers will again be possible for the coastal parishes.

Wednesday Forecast (KPLC)

Through the day Wednesday another return of more numerous scattered thunderstorms capable of heavy downpours, intense cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds will start by mid to late morning and continue through the afternoon hours. A combination of an upper-level trough of low pressure and abundance of deep tropical moisture will enhance our rain chances the next few days. Higher than normal rain chances will continue with a repeating pattern Thursday and Friday as well. The best time for storms will be during the afternoon, but a few will get started each day even before the noon hour.

Tropical Outlook (KPLC)

The tropics remain quiet close to home with the only area of potential development way out in the open eastern Atlantic this week. The National Hurricane Center continues to lower the chances of development as dry Saharan Dust and increased wind shear work in combination to likely keep this tropical wave from ever developing into a tropical storm or hurricane. Regardless though, steering currents will direct it away from the Gulf in the longer range.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

