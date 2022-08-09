50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily rain chances increasing

By Ben Terry
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Wednesday futurecast
Wednesday futurecast(KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In typical summer fashion, it was either the heat or you were dealt with heavy downpours in spots today and those storms will diminish quickly leaving our area under partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening as temperatures drop back through the 80s and into the middle 70s overnight. Some overnight showers will again be possible for the coastal parishes.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(KPLC)

Through the day Wednesday another return of more numerous scattered thunderstorms capable of heavy downpours, intense cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds will start by mid to late morning and continue through the afternoon hours. A combination of an upper-level trough of low pressure and abundance of deep tropical moisture will enhance our rain chances the next few days. Higher than normal rain chances will continue with a repeating pattern Thursday and Friday as well. The best time for storms will be during the afternoon, but a few will get started each day even before the noon hour.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(KPLC)

The tropics remain quiet close to home with the only area of potential development way out in the open eastern Atlantic this week. The National Hurricane Center continues to lower the chances of development as dry Saharan Dust and increased wind shear work in combination to likely keep this tropical wave from ever developing into a tropical storm or hurricane. Regardless though, steering currents will direct it away from the Gulf in the longer range.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision
Kevin Daigle
Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Steven Vincent

Latest News

.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News at Noon - August 9, 2022
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily rain chances increase even more by mid-week
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News at Noon - August 8, 2022
Rain Chances Stay With Us Into Next Week
Rain Chances Stay With Us Into Next Week