Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Terrebonne Bay, La.

The Coast Guard responded to an oil spill on Monday, Aug. 8 in Terrebonne Bay, La.
The Coast Guard responded to an oil spill on Monday, Aug. 8 in Terrebonne Bay, La.(United States Coast Guard)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Clean up efforts are underway after the United States Coast Guard responded to an oil spill on Monday, Aug. 8 in Terrebonne Bay, La.

Officials report an oil tank platform collapsed at the Hilcorp Caillou Island facility.

The Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma personnel were informed that the platform experienced a structural failure, which caused a tank to fall into the water and spill the oil.

An organization has been hired to remove the oil.

A claims line for people affected by the spill has been provided.

Anyone who has been impacted can call 281-486-5511.

The Coast Guard says response actions include 4,500 feet of containment boom, three skimming vessels, and five response vessels on scene.

Hilcorp estimates less than 14,000 gallons of crude oil went into the water.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

