Clothing and food giveaway in Lake Charles on Aug. 13

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pleasant Grove Church and other Lake Area churches will be holding a clothing and food giveaway on Aug. 13, 2022.

The giveaway will be at the lot next to 2700 Broad St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Food as well as gently used and some new clothes will be given away to those in need.

Additionally, volunteers will be on hand to give HIV tests.

There will also be a large fun jump for children while their parents are looking through clothes.

Anyone who would like to volunteer for the event can show up beginning at 6 a.m. on the day of the giveaway as they are setting up or at any time during the event. If you’d like to donate to the event, you can contact the Church at (337) 532-7367.

