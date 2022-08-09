Body recovered from Whiskey Chitto Creek

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A body has been recovered from the Whiskey Chitto Creek, according to the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found around 11 a.m. today, Aug. 9, 2022.

Authorities say teams were searching the creek for a man that had been reported missing Monday evening. Identification of the body is still pending.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

