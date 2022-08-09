50/50 Thursdays
3 dead in shooting at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida, police said.

Officers responded to a report that a man was shot and a woman was being held hostage Monday night in Edgewater, which is near Daytona Beach.

The other people at the meeting were able escape the offices of Be The Bridge, a nonprofit organization that helps the homeless and others get a fresh start in life. Edgewater police said in a Facebook post that investigators believe it appeared to involve a domestic dispute.

Officers sought to make contact with the suspect to negotiate before a SWAT team breached the building and found the gunman and the two others dead inside, the post said. No additional details were immediately available.

