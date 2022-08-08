Warrant upgraded to murder after Oakdale shooting victim dies

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A person struck in a shooting in Oakdale Friday has died, authorities said.

The victim died Monday morning, according to Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle.

The man sought in the shooting, 21-year-old Malcolm Pugh, is now wanted for second-degree murder.

Pugh left the scene in a dark-colored sedan, Doyle said.

Doyle said Pugh should be considered armed and dangerous. He asked anyone with information on Pugh’s whereabouts to call the Oakdale Police Department at 318-335-0290.

