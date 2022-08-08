50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Warrant upgraded to murder after Oakdale shooting victim dies

Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle says Malcolm Pugh, 21, of Oakdale, is being sought in...
Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle says Malcolm Pugh, 21, of Oakdale, is being sought in connection to an incident on Arkansas Avenue. Pugh was in an altercation with another male around 3 p.m. when Pugh pulled out a weapon and shot the other person multiple times, Doyle said. Pugh left the scene in a dark-colored sedan.(Oakdale Police Department)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - A person struck in a shooting in Oakdale Friday has died, authorities said.

The victim died Monday morning, according to Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle.

The man sought in the shooting, 21-year-old Malcolm Pugh, is now wanted for second-degree murder.

Pugh left the scene in a dark-colored sedan, Doyle said.

Doyle said Pugh should be considered armed and dangerous. He asked anyone with information on Pugh’s whereabouts to call the Oakdale Police Department at 318-335-0290.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision
Kevin Daigle
Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Steven Vincent

Latest News

Left lane blocked on I-10 Bridge EB around 1:55 p.m. Monday
Congestion on I-10 Bridge EB following accident
Fire-damaged Market Basket on Nelson Rd. to reopen Friday
The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating the weekend death of a 2-year-old boy.
WARRANT: Toddler dies after being left unconscious in hotel room; father arrested
Three 18-year-olds accused of armed robbery
Three 18-year-olds accused of armed robbery