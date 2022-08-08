Town of Elton announces monthly “Market on Main”

Elton, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Elton has announced that it will be holding a monthly “Market on Main” beginning on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

The event will be from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 1010 Main St. in Elton.

The town is currently looking for all types of vendors. If you bake it, grow it, make it, or promote it the town would love to have you join. Booth rentals are free but vendors will have to provide their own table, chairs, tent, etc.

You can message or call 337-603-8088 to become a vendor.

