50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Three 18-year-olds accused of armed robbery

Three 18-year-olds accused of armed robbery
Three 18-year-olds accused of armed robbery(Lake Charles Police Department)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three 18-year-olds have been arrested after being accused of robbing a victim with a firearm, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Lt. Jeffrey Keenum says officers were dispatched to the incident on W. Sallier St. near Earnest St. at 12:43 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

On arrival, officers spoke with the victim who sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the robbery.

Officers say they were able to locate and arrest the three suspects:

Caption
  • Brayden McDaniel
  • Lakelin Nall
  • Devin Glenn

All three suspects are 18 years old and were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm. Judge Kendrick Guidry issued a bond of $65,000 for each individual.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision
Kevin Daigle
Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Steven Vincent

Latest News

Left lane blocked on I-10 Bridge EB around 1:55 p.m. Monday
Congestion on I-10 Bridge EB following accident
The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating the weekend death of a 2-year-old boy.
BRPD arrests father after 2-year-old boy dies; name, cause of death released
Devin Glenn, 18
Three 18-year-olds accused of armed robbery
"Feels Like" This Afternoon
A “Drier” but Hot Monday