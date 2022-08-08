Three 18-year-olds accused of armed robbery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three 18-year-olds have been arrested after being accused of robbing a victim with a firearm, according to the Lake Charles Police Department.

Lt. Jeffrey Keenum says officers were dispatched to the incident on W. Sallier St. near Earnest St. at 12:43 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

On arrival, officers spoke with the victim who sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the robbery.

Officers say they were able to locate and arrest the three suspects:

Brayden McDaniel

Lakelin Nall

Devin Glenn

All three suspects are 18 years old and were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm. Judge Kendrick Guidry issued a bond of $65,000 for each individual.

