SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 7, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 7, 2022.

Michael James Dorociak Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; resisting an officer by flight; pedestrians on highways.

Raymond Dwayne Landry Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Speeding; domestic abuse; theft of a firearm.

Evan Byron Townley, 62, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Joe Steven Cartwright, 65, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to stop or yield.

Raul Enriquez, 41, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

John Martin Hickey, 55, Blaine, WA: Domestic abuse.

Steven Dale Allen, 56, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Daniel Duke Spivey, 54, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons.

Jack Bryant Garrison III, 49, Lake Charles: Expired license plate; theft under $1,000; domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Lacey Renee Shafer, 36, Starks: Failure to stop or yield; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.