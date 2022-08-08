50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Seattle Mariners adopt dog to save him from euthanasia

The Seattle Mariners adopted a dog, saving it from being euthanized. (Credit: The Seattle Mariners via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (CNN) - The Seattle Mariners have a new team member and an unofficial mascot.

Meet Tucker, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix who the Mariners saved from euthanasia.

The team wanted to remind Seattle baseball fans that there is a huge population of animals who need forever homes.

Tucker will not double as a bat boy or be used to retrieve foul balls, but he is up for snuggling with fans and his new teammates.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision
Kevin Daigle
Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Steven Vincent

Latest News

Hundreds of people headed to the beach this weekend in Northern California to see who would be...
Crowd enjoying the spectacle at the World Dog Surfing Championships
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Men face sentencing for hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Troopers urge motorists to exercise caution as schools resume across the state
In U.S. cities, an increase in violent crime and murders is colliding with fewer police...
‘We’re triaging’: Police deal with surge in violent crime as their ranks dwindle
Three dogs enjoy a tandem surf at the World Dog Surfing Championships in California.
Dogs enjoy tandem surf at the World Dog Surfing Championships