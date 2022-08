Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The I-10 park in Jennings will be temporarily closed on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

The closure is so that construction can be done on the Oil Derrick landmark at the site.

The closure includes the Gator Chateau, visitor center, offices, restrooms, track, pond, and playground.

