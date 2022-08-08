50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Initial report: Officer’s arrest followed two complaints for stalking

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A sergeant with the Lake Charles Police Department was arrested after two complaints against him for stalking, according to an initial report.

Sgt. Harold Nevels was arrested Aug. 3 for stalking and malfeasance in office.

Both complaints were reported to the Lake Charles Police Department in July, according to an initial report obtained by KPLC through a public records request.

The first complaint was filed by a citizen on July 14. It alleged that Nevels was following the complainant around electronically. However, the complainant did not wish to file a formal complaint.

A second complaint came in on July 26, alleging that Nevels had followed that complainant around while on duty.

The report says that an internal investigation was opened following the second complaint, leading to a criminal investigation.

Nevels is on administrative leave.

In announcing the arrest, Police Chief Shawn Caldwell asked anyone with additional information to contact lead detectives Sgt. Chris Johnson or Sgt. Dustin Fontenot at 337-491-1311.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision
Kevin Daigle
Kevin Daigle sentenced to death for murder of Steven Vincent

Latest News

Rain chances increasing
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily chances increase even more by mid-week
Bradly J. Dyer, 26
Grant Parish teacher arrested on sex crime charge hours before first day in class
The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating the weekend death of a 2-year-old boy.
WARRANT: Toddler dies after being left unconscious in hotel room; father arrested
Monday was supposed to be Zoey’s first day of kindergarten at Bible Baptist Academy, but...
Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents