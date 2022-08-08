Initial report: Officer’s arrest followed two complaints for stalking

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A sergeant with the Lake Charles Police Department was arrested after two complaints against him for stalking, according to an initial report.

Sgt. Harold Nevels was arrested Aug. 3 for stalking and malfeasance in office.

Both complaints were reported to the Lake Charles Police Department in July, according to an initial report obtained by KPLC through a public records request.

The first complaint was filed by a citizen on July 14. It alleged that Nevels was following the complainant around electronically. However, the complainant did not wish to file a formal complaint.

A second complaint came in on July 26, alleging that Nevels had followed that complainant around while on duty.

The report says that an internal investigation was opened following the second complaint, leading to a criminal investigation.

Nevels is on administrative leave.

In announcing the arrest, Police Chief Shawn Caldwell asked anyone with additional information to contact lead detectives Sgt. Chris Johnson or Sgt. Dustin Fontenot at 337-491-1311.

