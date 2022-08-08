FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily chances increase even more by mid-week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today brought our typical scattering of summertime storms through the afternoon that brought some heat relief to the area but others were left with a hot and dry day and missed the rain altogether. This similar pattern will return Tuesday with widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms, otherwise hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s.

By Wednesday, rain chances will be enhanced thanks to a disturbance aloft moving across the region with more numerous scattered downpours expected, especially by afternoon. This will again return for Thursday and Friday before this disturbance departs by the weekend.

Rain chances return to normal levels by Saturday and Sunday with our 40% daily coverage.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be possible through the end of the week.

The tropics remain quiet close to home. An area off Africa has a medium chance of development out over the open waters of the central Atlantic but will likely become no threat to land as conditions are less favorable for further development in the longer range. Regardless, it does not appear to be headed toward the Gulf.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

