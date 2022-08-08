50/50 Thursdays
Fire-damaged Market Basket on Nelson Rd. to reopen Friday

Market Basket on Nelson reopening after fire
(Market Basket)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Market Basket on Nelson Road has plans to reopen this week, two months after it closed for repairs after a fire.

The grocery store closed on June 13 after a fire started inside the building the previous night.

The fire came after Lake Area Market Basket locations were closed for over a year following Hurricane Laura.

The newly-repaired store will open its doors Friday at 6 a.m.

