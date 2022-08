A “Drier” but Hot Monday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

RAIN CHANCES TODAY OVERALL AT 40%. MOST OF THE ACTION THIS MORNING LOOKS TO BE SOUTH IN CAMERON PARISH. WE WILL LIKELY END UP DRIER THAN THE WEEKEND WAS. UNOFFICIALLY, LAKE CHARLES HAD .59″ OF RAIN YESTERDAY. .31″ OF RAIN SATURDAY.

Rain Amounts Today (KPLC)

WE HIT 90 IN LAKE CHARLES YESTERDAY, WITH THE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. 95 DERIDDER. 93 IS THE AVERAGE HIGH THIS TIME OF YEAR. OUR NORMAL OVERNIGHT LOW IS AROUND 76.

"Feels Like" This Afternoon (KPLC)

UNOFFICIALLY .59″ OF RAIN IN LAKE CHARLES YESTERDAY. 1.5″ MOSS BLUFF. .55″ IOWA. STORMVISION HD RADAR IS QUIET AT THIS HOUR IN CALCASIEU, JEFF DAVIS, AND BEAUREGARD PARISH. CAMERON PARISH HAS SOME SHOWERS. WINDS ARE LIGHT ACROSS THE AREA. MAINLY FROM THE SOUTHEAST. VISIBLE SATELLITE SHOWS A BIT OF CLOUD COVER, THICKER WEST. PARTLY CLOUDY TO CLEAR ACROSS THE AREA ON FUTURECAST TO START AND THROUGHOUT MOST OF OUR DAYLIGHT HOURS. AFTERNOON, THINGS BEGIN TO POP A BIT MORE WITH SCATTERED SHOWERS AND SOME THUNDERSTORM POTENTIAL. MOST OF THE POTENTIAL ACTIVITY WINDS DOWN BY THE 7 PM HOUR. SHOWER CHANCES SPOTTY EARLY EVENING AND WIND DOWN POST-SUNSET. BETTER SHOWER AND THUNDERSTORM CHANCES TUESDAY. THEY GET HIGHER THROUGH THE WEEK.

THE TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT FOR THE GULF, CARIBBEAN, AND ATLANTIC LOOKS QUIET FOR THE NEXT FIVE DAYS. A DEPRESSION HAS A 40% CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT FAR EAST OF US, NEAR THE WEST COAST OF AFRICA. THE EAST PACIFIC HAS SOME ACTIVITY IN SOUTH MEXICO.

Hot & Humid, Better Rain Chances Later in the Week (KPLC)

YOUR MONDAY AND WEEK START OFF NICE. MOSTLY SUNNY WITH CLOUDS HERE AND THERE, HOT AND MUGGY. A HIGH OF 93 IN LAKE CHARLES. THE HEAT INDEX LIKELY EXCEEDS 100. WINDS SOUTHEAST 5-10 MPH, A 40% CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS.

BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY TONIGHT AND A LOW OF 75.

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY AND A HIGH OF 92. SHOWER AND THUNDERSTORM CHANCES IN THE PM AT 60%

WEDNESDAY: A 70% CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, PARTLY SUNNY AND ABOUT 90 FOR THE HIGH

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH AN 80% CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. A HIGH OF 89.

FRIDAY: A 60% CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. A HIGH AGAIN OF 89.

SATURDAY: FAIRLY SUNNY AND A 40% CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, WITH A HIGH OF 90.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A HIGH OF 91. SHOWER AND THUNDERSTORM CHANCES ARE AT ONLY 30%.

LAST WEATHER

CLEAR SKIES FOR MOST. SHOWERS IN CAMERON PARISH. CALCASIEU PARISH AND LAKE CHARLES POSSIBLY LATER TODAY, THE AFTERNOON AFTER WE HEAT UP. ACTIVITY QUICKLY WINDS DOWN TOWARDS THE 6-7 PM HOUR, JUST A LOT OF CLOUD COVER. HIGHS IN THE LOW 90S. “FEELS LIKE” TOPS 100. PARTLY CLOUDY TONIGHT AND A LOW OF 75. BETTER RAIN CHANCES TUESDAY. WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY COULD BE PRETTY WET. WE WILL LOOK AT THAT AHEAD NEXT HOUR.

* Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.