Decision expected Monday in Mayor Perkins appeal trial
The incumbent mayor is hoping to get back on November’s ballot
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A decision is expected Monday, Aug. 8 about whether or not Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins can run again in November.
Perkins was disqualified from running for re-election after someone sued, pointing out that Perkins used the wrong address on his qualifying papers. On Friday, Aug. 5, Perkins brought his case before a three-judge panel to try to get back on the November ballot.
A decision is expected sometime Monday.
