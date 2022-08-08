COVID-19 in SWLA: August 8, 2022

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

New reinfections are included in new case counts.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 60% of cases and 39% of deaths from July 21 to July 27.

Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 3,053 new cases.

· 671 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).

· 8 new deaths.

· 584 patients hospitalized (60 fewer than previous update).

· 66% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 109 new cases.

· 27 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 30 patients hospitalized (3 fewer than previous update).

· 40 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 75 new cases.

· 20 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 43 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 12 new cases.

· 4 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 12 new cases.

· 2 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 1 new reinfection.

· 0 new deaths.

· 34 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 9 new cases.

· 0 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 41 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 19 new cases.

· 7 new reinfections.

· 0 new deaths.

· 35 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 6 active cases among inmates.

· 1 active case among staff members.

