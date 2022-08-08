50/50 Thursdays
Couple arrested for recording videos sexually abusing their adopted children, police say

Detectives said Zachary Zulock and William Zulock face pending charges of aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children. (Source: WGCL)
By Miles Montgomery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A couple in Georgia were arrested after detectives say they produced homemade child sexual abuse material with at least one adoptive child who lived in their home.

Detectives told WGCL that Zachary Zulock and William Zulock face pending charges of aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children.

The investigation began when officials executed a search warrant at the home in Oxford on July 27 after receiving a tip about someone who “may have been downloading child sexual abuse material.”

Detectives said they collected evidence confirming the Zulocks, two adoptive fathers of a sibling pair living at the home, engaged in sexually abusive acts and recorded videos.

The children are now in custody and safe. The Walton County’s Division of Family and Child Services is working on finding emergency protective placement of the two young children.

Officials did not provide further details. The investigation is ongoing.

