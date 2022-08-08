50/50 Thursdays
BRPD arrests father after 2-year-old boy dies

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating the weekend death of a 2-year-old boy.

The boy’s father, Anderson King, 25, has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, records show.

BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola, Jr. said the boy was reportedly injured at the OYO Hotel, located at 9999 Gwenadele Avenue near Airline Highway at I-12.

The father told officers his son fell down stairs at the hotel Sunday. However, an investigation is underway to find out if that is indeed what happened, investigators said.

An autopsy on the young boy is being performed on Monday, August 8.

