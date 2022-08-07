SWLA Arrest Report: Aug. 6, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 6, 2022.

Diontay Anthony Thurman, 29, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; obstruction of justice.

Jonah Michael Lastrapes, 23 Lake Charles: Contempt of court; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Santarius Terrell Tukes, 19, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Rachel Louise Foster, 46, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse battery; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription.

Devin Paul Glenn, 18, Lake Charles: Armed robbery with a firearm.

Brayden Kade McDaniel, 18, Lake Charles: Armed robbery with a firearm.

Lakelin Nicole Nall, 18, Lake Charles: Armed robbery with a firearm.

Janaisha Roshanda Lanae Malveaux, 19, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); introducing contraband into penal institutions; obstruction of justice; driver must be licensed; vehicle registration expired.

Johntrel Joel Lewis, 33, Lake Charles: Turning movements and required signals; Schedule II possession; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); carry of a weapon during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; aggravated flight from an officer; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; obstruction of justice.

Wanda Gail Lacey, 57, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery by burning.

Willie Frank Porter, 52, Lake Charles: 2 counts of theft less than $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; criminal trespass.

Terry Wayne Thibodeaux, 62, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Carl Fredrick Vansteenburg, 41, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.

Nykellan Quantrel Isaac, 32, Hammond: Instate detainer.

Terrell Tyrone Davis, 52, Lake Charles: Schedule I with intent; drug paraphernalia.

Shantel Marie Handy, 42, Lake Charles: Schedule I with intent; drug paraphernalia.