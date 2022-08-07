50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report: Aug. 6, 2022

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 6, 2022.

  • Diontay Anthony Thurman, 29, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession; obstruction of justice.
  • Jonah Michael Lastrapes, 23 Lake Charles: Contempt of court; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000.
  • Santarius Terrell Tukes, 19, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.
  • Rachel Louise Foster, 46, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse battery; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without prescription.
  • Devin Paul Glenn, 18, Lake Charles: Armed robbery with a firearm.
  • Brayden Kade McDaniel, 18, Lake Charles: Armed robbery with a firearm.
  • Lakelin Nicole Nall, 18, Lake Charles: Armed robbery with a firearm.
  • Janaisha Roshanda Lanae Malveaux, 19, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft of a motor vehicle; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); introducing contraband into penal institutions; obstruction of justice; driver must be licensed; vehicle registration expired.
  • Johntrel Joel Lewis, 33, Lake Charles: Turning movements and required signals; Schedule II possession; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); carry of a weapon during commission of a crime or in the presence of drugs; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; aggravated flight from an officer; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000; obstruction of justice.
  • Wanda Gail Lacey, 57, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery by burning.
  • Willie Frank Porter, 52, Lake Charles: 2 counts of theft less than $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; criminal trespass.
  • Terry Wayne Thibodeaux, 62, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
  • Carl Fredrick Vansteenburg, 41, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.
  • Nykellan Quantrel Isaac, 32, Hammond: Instate detainer.
  • Terrell Tyrone Davis, 52, Lake Charles: Schedule I with intent; drug paraphernalia.
  • Shantel Marie Handy, 42, Lake Charles: Schedule I with intent; drug paraphernalia.
  • Gabrielle June Thomas, 33, Lake Charles: Schedule I with intent; drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Employee terminated for stealing thousands from Sulphur business, deputies say
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision

Latest News

Lake Charles Office of Motor Vehicles.
Lake Charles OMV reopens tomorrow
Former U.S. and state lawmaker Buddy Leach died Saturday (Aug. 6) at age 88.
Tributes pour in after former Louisiana congressman Buddy Leach dies at 88
fashion show
Be Who God Created You To Be Fashion Show inspires young girls in the community
Former U.S. and state lawmaker Buddy Leach died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2022, at age 88.
Former U.S., state lawmaker Buddy Leach dies at 88