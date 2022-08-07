50/50 Thursdays
Rain chances stay with us into next week

By Max Lagano
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sunday afternoon once again featured numerous afternoon showers and storms throughout the area, and we can expect more of those to start the work week.

An upper-level high pressure system that was close to the area earlier today will retreat off to the west, meaning rain chances will persist as we head into Monday.

A few isolated morning shows will again be around the area, followed by our usual thunderstorm activity in the afternoon sparked by the sea breeze.

Temperatures should once again hang around 90 for a high, and low temperatures should dip into the mid 70s overnight.

Afternoon showers and storms return again tomorrow
Afternoon showers and storms return again tomorrow(KPLC)

The rest of the week will feature similar activity as that high stays away from the area, and rain chances may even be enhanced a little bit on Thursday thanks to an upper-level disturbance working into the area. By Friday, a frontal feature may stall north of the area, so warm temperatures will continue but rain coverage may go down as we head into next weekend.

As far as the tropics go, a tropical wave has just left the coast of Africa, and the National Hurricane Center gives a 40% chance of development in the next five days. Even if it does develop, it is far enough away and long-term environmental conditions in the Atlantic are questionable enough where I don’t anticipate it being a problem for us.

