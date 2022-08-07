50/50 Thursdays
McNeese Football Returns to Cowboy Stadium for Practice

By Matthew Travis
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - At day four of Fall Training Camp, the Cowboys split time between the practice field, and Cowboy Stadium, the first time they have practiced in The Hole since fall camp began on Wednesday. However, the big story on Saturday was the quarterback battle, or lack thereof.

Cam Ransom dressed for practice on Saturday, but was not a full participant as he is currently dealing with a tweaked back, and with Knox Kadum still not throwing until he fully recovers from his thumb surgery, that left just Walker Wood, and Ryan Roberts to take reps at quarterback. Head coach Gary Goff said Ransom will have his back examined in the next week, while Kadum is expected to return to throwing early next week as well.

As for Wood, and Roberts, Goff was excited to see Wood get more reps, and more opportunities with the offense on Saturday, and was also impressed with Roberts as well, as Roberts threw several touchdowns as he got more opportunities in the absence of Kadum, and Ransom.

