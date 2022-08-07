Former U.S., state lawmaker Buddy Leach dies at 88

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Former state lawmaker Buddy Leach died Saturday in Baton Rouge, the Baton Rouge Advocate is reporting.

The Advocate said Leach’s daughter Mary Werner confirmed his death.

Leach, a Leesville native, served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1979 until 1981. He also served as a Louisiana State Representative from 1968 until 1979 and from 1979 until 1981.

KPLC reported in a 2007 profile of Leach that he started out in the plumbing business, but went on to LSU Law School to get his degree and later become president of Sweetlake Land and Oil. His military career took place during the cold war of the late 1950′s.

“I served at the Pentagon for almost three years,” Leach said in 2007. “This was a very broadening experience for a country boy from Leesville.”

Leach also ran for governor.

