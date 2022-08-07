50/50 Thursdays
Erdace Apartments holds backpack giveaway

By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another back-to-school giveaway took place today in downtown Lake Charles.

Erdace Apartments gave out 3,000 backpacks and school supplies.

A spokesperson for the apartment complex says they wanted to make sure everyone is well prepared by the time school starts back next Friday.

“Erdace Apartments was really looking for a way to give back to the community,” Arianna Robideaux said. “We know there’s a lot of school supply drives around this time, so we thought a backpack drive might be a good idea because we haven’t seen too many of those. So, we just wanted to give back to the kids in the Lake Charles, Calcasieu Parish area and just help them out.”

