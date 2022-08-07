Be Who God Created You To Be Fashion Show inspires young girls in the community

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A fashion show to empower young girls was held at the Lake Charles Civic Center Saturday evening.

The Be Who God Created You To Be Empowerment Fashion Show had categories for athletic wear, casual wear, dressy, and formal wear.

“So this is the Be Who God Created You To Be Empowerment Fashion Show is all about inspiration, empowerment, and fashion,” Anita Barker, the founder of The Girlie Girls mentoring program said.

“They always need a mentor, and always looking for a role model,” said Nomica Guillory, mistress of ceremonies. “So instead of turning to TV, TikTok, magazines, they have a real life mentor here in this community, that does wonderful things to build their confidence, to build their spirit, to give them things to look up to, aspiring to be. I just think that’s always important, we always needed someone to look up to growing up as young women, young girls.”

There were guest speakers, dancers, and door prizes as well.

“This event is very important not only to the girls in the program but for the girls in the community, because it serves a purpose, and that purpose is to give those girls something to do and something to look forward to,” said Satrica Williams, president of the Girlie Girls mentoring program.

