50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Be Who God Created You To Be Fashion Show inspires young girls in the community

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A fashion show to empower young girls was held at the Lake Charles Civic Center Saturday evening.

The Be Who God Created You To Be Empowerment Fashion Show had categories for athletic wear, casual wear, dressy, and formal wear.

“So this is the Be Who God Created You To Be Empowerment Fashion Show is all about inspiration, empowerment, and fashion,” Anita Barker, the founder of The Girlie Girls mentoring program said.

“They always need a mentor, and always looking for a role model,” said Nomica Guillory, mistress of ceremonies. “So instead of turning to TV, TikTok, magazines, they have a real life mentor here in this community, that does wonderful things to build their confidence, to build their spirit, to give them things to look up to, aspiring to be. I just think that’s always important, we always needed someone to look up to growing up as young women, young girls.”

There were guest speakers, dancers, and door prizes as well.

“This event is very important not only to the girls in the program but for the girls in the community, because it serves a purpose, and that purpose is to give those girls something to do and something to look forward to,” said Satrica Williams, president of the Girlie Girls mentoring program.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Employee terminated for stealing thousands from Sulphur business, deputies say
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision

Latest News

Former U.S. and state lawmaker Buddy Leach died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2022, at age 88.
Former U.S., state lawmaker Buddy Leach dies at 88
BTS
Erdace Apartments holds backpack giveaway
Afternoon storms return Sunday before a typical pattern sets in next week
Afternoon Storms Return Sunday With a Typical Pattern for Next Week
Amanda Cusey is the executive chef at the Villa Harlequin.
Local chef competes in Great American Seafood Cook-off