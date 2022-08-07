Afternoon Storms Return Sunday With a Typical Pattern for Next Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Afternoon showers and storms once again made their presence known on Saturday. Sunday will feature more of the same afternoon activity, with perhaps a little less coverage due to our upper-level high pressure making its closest approach to the area. It will not be a washout by any means, so outdoor activities can still be held, just with an eye on the sky being necessary. You can track any storms that form with the first Alert Weather App. High temperatures again will hover close to 90, with areas that stay drier reaching the low 90′s. Low’s fall into the mid 70′s.

Afternoon storms return Sunday before a typical pattern sets in next week (KPLC)

As we start our work week, the high pressure moves out, causing daily rain chances to remain throughout the area. That will feature isolated morning showers giving way to afternoon sea-breeze induced thunderstorms, with similar high and low temperatures.

In a change of pace the tropics, which have remained quiet for about a month, is starting to show some signs of activity. A tropical wave will exit the coast of Africa during the next day or so, and the National Hurricane Center is giving it 20% odds of development within the next 5 days. Even if it becomes a named storm, it is still far, far away and it does not appear likely at this time it would be anything we need to worry about.

- Max Lagano

