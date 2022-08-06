SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 5, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 5, 2022.

Alvin Joseph Ferrand, 55, Lake Charles: Stalking.

Rodriguez Larojus Slaughter, 42, Lake Charles: Criminal conspiracy; theft from $25,000 or more; racketeering.

Cody Lee Guidry, 37, Lake Charles: Schedule II possession.

Kristen Janae Victorian, 32, Lake Charles: Automobile insurance policies.

Heather Denice Heath, 07/11/1977, Sulphur: Contempt of court.

Jeffrey Dwayne Banks, 46, Lake Charles: Simple battery; illegal possesion of stolen things; entry or remaining after being forbidden; resisting an officer; misrepresentation during booking.

Willie Ray Reese, 47, Hayes: Parole violation.

Brandon Tremayne Rubit, 36, Lake Charles: 8 counts contempt of court; 3 counts theft less than $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; 3 counts criminal conspiracy; 6 counts theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; theft less than $1,000; probation violation.

Timilyon Keorty Fisher, 18, Port Arthur: Maximum speed limit; no seat belt; aggravated flight from an officer; driver must be licensed; when passing on right is permitted; hit-and-run driving; iullegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000; first-offense illegal carrying of weapons; resisting an officer.

Regina Danyell Collins; 34, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a place of business.

Constance Shavon Cummings, 33, Beaumont: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Earl Royland Williams, 32, Houston: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

Nickaya Marcole Graves, 24, Waller, Texas: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000.

Rose Marilyn Young, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.

Kendrick Markell Cox, 31, Lake Charles: First-degree murder; instate detainer.

Jamar Arnez Biuas, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; tail lamps; turning movements and required signals; first-offense marijuana possession (14 grams or less); possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Shawn Patrick McNab, 25, L:ake Charles: 2 counts contempt of court; probation detainer.