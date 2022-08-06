50/50 Thursdays
Sports Person of the Week - Charles Jackson defends his National Titles

By Matthew Travis
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Last year, Charles Jackson, a middle school gym teacher, and coach at Ray D. Molo Middle School, won the USA Track and Field Masters 100, and 200 meter National Titles, and he did it at 33 years old. One year later at 34 years old, Jackson returned to defend his titles in Lexington, Kentucky, and he did so successfully, winning the titles once again.

In 2021, Jackson competed by himself without a team alongside him, but 2022 was different as he competed alongside six other athletes representing the US Express Masters Track Club, and out of 125 track clubs from all over the United States, they were the only team from Louisiana, and they managed to place in the top-10.

Jackson provides an example to his students, proving to them that if he can win National Titles at 33, and 34 years old, then they can do whatever they set their mind to. Additionally, Jackson isn’t done yet as he has his sights set on defending his National Titles in 2023, at 35 years old.

