Scattered Storms Around for Saturday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday afternoon treated us to some localized showers and storms across the area, and Saturday will once again have chances for rain as well. The morning starts off with isolated morning showers similar to what we’ve seen over the past week. We once again will have storms firing in the early afternoon, so if you have any outdoor plans be sure to keep an eye on the sky. You can track the storms using the first Alert Weather App as storms start to pop off. Temperatures stay pretty similar to today, with high’s being held around 90 and lows in the mid 70′s making it yet another muggy night.

Scatterd storms return for Saturday afternoon (KPLC)

The second half of the weekend looks a bit drier, with an upper-level high pressure system from the west making its way closer to the area. The result is a sunnier day to end the weekend. Next week features that high pressure slowly backing away from the area, and a typical summertime pattern returning once again with daily chances for afternoon thunderstorms. The tropics remain quiet with dry air still present across the Atlantic basin. As such, we’re expecting no development over the next five years days.

- Max Lagano

