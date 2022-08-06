New blessing box opens in Moss Bluff

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Inflation may have many in our area unable to afford everything on their grocery lists.

To help those in need, blessing boxes have popped up at area churches. A new one just opened up across from First Baptist Moss Bluff.

It’s been a little over 24 hours since the news of this blessing box got shared, and since then, people have stocked, taken groceries, and restocked.

“Then (we) stocked it. Once it was stocked, we put the word out, that hey, the box was ready. When I came today, I noticed that a lot of the items that was put in it Wednesday night, are different now so the blessing box has paid off,” said E.J. McCann, the senior adult ministry director at First Baptist Moss Bluff.

Everything from canned goods to bottled water to spices is available right now in the blessing box.

“First of all, it paid off because someone received a blessing, and also someone put some stuff back in and they received a blessing also,” McCann said.

This blessing box is located on the east side of Moss Bluff in the parking lot across from First Baptist, and it is the senior adult ministry’s community project.

“But we want to put feet and hands and hearts of Jesus into action and that’s what we’re doing here with this project,” McCann said.

As a reminder, if you decide to donate, please do not leave perishable items in the blessing box.

