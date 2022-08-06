50/50 Thursdays
Local chef prepares for the Great American Seafood Cook-off

Amanda Cusey holds her winning dish.
Amanda Cusey is the executive chef at the Villa Harlequin.(Department of Culture, Recreation & Tourism)
By Jakob Evans
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local chef at the Villa Harlequin restaurant in Lake Charles will represent Louisiana in the Great American Seafood Cook-off.

Amanda Cusey is the executive chef at the Villa Harlequin, and will be bringing her classic French culinary training, and love of Italian cuisine to the LRA showcase on August 6.

The event will be held inside the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Cusey will be competing against chefs from across the country.

The Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board (LSPMB) produces the cook-off every year to highlight the importance of local restaurants using local seafood.

According to the state’s Department of Health, Louisiana is one of the nation’s top producers of oysters, crab, shrimp and crawfish. LSPMB reports between 80 and 90 percent of the seafood Americans eat is imported, half of that being farm-raised.

