DE BJ Ojulari will wear No. 18 for LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari will be the next player to have the honor of wearing the No. 18 jersey for the Tigers.

Head coach Brian Kelly made the announcement on Saturday, Aug. 6. Kelly said it is believed that Ojulari embodies what the No. 18 represents.

His teammates, coaches and the entire staff believe BJ Ojulari embodies what the number 18 represents. He carries our traits of excellence every day on and off the field. pic.twitter.com/mxywbR9P7w — Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) August 6, 2022

The Traits of Excellence needed to earn No. 18



Attention to Detail | Laser Focus | Attitude | Smart | Grit pic.twitter.com/r3Dmb03tMz — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) August 6, 2022

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound junior from Marietta, Ga. had 11.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks last season.

