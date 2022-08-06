50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

DE BJ Ojulari will wear No. 18 for LSU

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (8)
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (8)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari will be the next player to have the honor of wearing the No. 18 jersey for the Tigers.

Head coach Brian Kelly made the announcement on Saturday, Aug. 6. Kelly said it is believed that Ojulari embodies what the No. 18 represents.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound junior from Marietta, Ga. had 11.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks last season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Employee terminated for stealing thousands from Sulphur business, deputies say
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision

Latest News

T.J. Finley
Former LSU, current Auburn QB T.J. Finley arrested by Auburn police
Football returned to Lake Charles on Wednesday as McNeese State returned to the football field...
McNeese State Begins Fall Training Camp
Jordyn Knighton
Former McNeese cheer captain, 2022 graduate joins Saints Cheer Krewe
Cameron Foster
McNeese State Pitcher Named LWSA Pitcher of the Year