Authorities continue to search for Oakdale man wanted in shooting

Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle says Malcolm Pugh, 21, of Oakdale, is being sought in connection to an incident on Arkansas Avenue. Pugh was in an altercation with another male around 3 p.m. when Pugh pulled out a weapon and shot the other person multiple times, Doyle said. Pugh left the scene in a dark-colored sedan.(Oakdale Police Department)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities continue to search for an Oakdale man wanted in a Friday shooting.

Oakdale Police Chief Chad Doyle says Malcolm Pugh, 21, of Oakdale, is being sought in connection to an incident on Arkansas Avenue.

Pugh was in an altercation with another male around 3 p.m. when Pugh pulled out a weapon and shot the other person multiple times, Doyle said. Pugh left the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

A warrant for attempted second-degree murder has been issued for Pugh.

The police chief says Pugh should be considered armed and dangerous. He asked anyone with information on Pugh’s whereabouts to call the Oakdale Police Department at 318-335-0290.

