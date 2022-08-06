50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

1st-degree murder suspect from Natchitoches arrested after 6-month manhunt

Left to right: Kendrick Cox and James E. Morrow Jr.
Left to right: Kendrick Cox and James E. Morrow Jr.(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man wanted in connection with the January 2022 murder of a LaSalle Parish man was captured in Lake Charles on August 5, 2022, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Kendrick Cox, 30, has been transported to the Lake Charles Police Department for processing and will be booked into jail with a hold from Natchitoches Parish for first-degree murder.

NPSO said Cox had been the subject of a six-month manhunt by multiple law enforcement agencies. On January 13, 2022, Joshua Lee Humphries, 35, of Trout, was reported missing. His vehicle would be found abandoned in Natchitoches just prior to him being reported missing.

During the investigation, Natchitoches authorities received word of a body being in an oxidation pond at the rear of the Payne subdivision in Natchitoches. On February 2, 2022, NPSO recovered the body, which was later identified as Humphries.

The case was ruled a homicide, however, authorities are still not releasing the cause of death due to the sensitivity of the investigation.

The investigation continued, leading to the arrest of James E. Morrow Jr., 30, of Natchitoches, who has been indicted by a Natchitoches Grand Jury for second-degree murder. NPSO also secured warrants for Cox’s arrest.

NPSO said Cox will be brought back to face his first-degree murder charge in Natchitoches pending other charges in Calcasieu Parish.

The investigation is continuing as authorities attempt to identify and arrest anyone who may have assisted Cox.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in the court of law or administrative process.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Employee terminated for stealing thousands from Sulphur business, deputies say
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision

Latest News

Ava Thomas is just like any other 4-year-old. She loves to swim, eat pizza and be silly.
Louisiana 4-year-old with cystic fibrosis awaits lung transplant
Malcolm Pugh is wanted for attempted second-degree murder in Oakdale.
Oakdale police searching for attempted murder suspect
Amanda Cusey is the executive chef at the Villa Harlequin.
Local chef prepares for the Great American Seafood Cook-off
Scatterd storms return for Saturday afternoon
Scattered Storms Around for Saturday
A new blessing box is open in Moss Bluff
New blessing box opens in Moss Bluff