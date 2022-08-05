SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 4, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 4, 2022.

Fabian Wade August, 55, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Norman Dale Bentley, 70, Arabi, LA: Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Kaelan Blaine Prater, 22, Westlake: Probation violation (3 charges).

John Lawrence Foreman, 60, Lake Charles: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment.

Diana Padron Villarreal, 54, Cypress, TX: Theft under $1,000; theft under $25,000; burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Jermerro Jravone Bowers, 44, Lake Charles: Probation violation; revocation of parole.

David Soloman Lanham, 41, Iowa: Out of state detainer.

Shane Jude Waguespack, 58, Lafayette: Instate detainer.

Jeremy Bryan Coburn, 42, Lake Charles: Failure to perform work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; no license for home improvements; theft under $25,000.

Victor Hugo Amador, 55, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; vehicular negligent injuring.

Ronald Dwayne Joseph, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Allen Mondel Celestine, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

Jaden Phylese Harris, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Isaiah JeRay Frank, 28, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Germond Joseph Carter, 40, Thibodaux: Contempt of court; instate detainer (2 charges).

Bethany Marie McFarlain, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule III drug; obscenity.

Allen Butler Schneider, 22, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; aggravated battery.

David Jermaine Regan, 42, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Donald Ray Begley, 51, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault (3 charges); resisting an officer.

Myka Pelican Lewis, 34, Slidell: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

