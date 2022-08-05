Showers and Thunderstorms Around to End the Week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Numerous showers and storms were around the area Thursday, providing some much-needed drought relief. Our Friday will still feature rain chances throughout the day. We’ll start off with morning showers moving into our area from the Gulf, with thunderstorms popping up during the afternoon. It will be a good idea to carry an umbrella if you have to be outside, and you can track the rain with the First Alert Weather App. Temperatures will top out close to 90, held in check by nearby storms and associated cloudiness. Saturday is much of the same story, with chances for rain remaining on the higher side, before upper-level high pressure moves in Sunday to lower rain chances.

A rainy end to the week is in store before a more typical pattern returns next week (KPLC)

A more typical summertime pattern is in store for us as we head into next week. The upper-level high backs off enough to have normal afternoon showers and storms fire up daily along the sea breeze front. High temperatures will stay around 90, and low temperatures remain in the mid 70′s. The good times keep rolling in the tropics, with dry air still present in the Atlantic basin, meaning we still are not expecting any development within the next five days.

- Max Lagano

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.