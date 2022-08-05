Scattered Shower & Thunderstorm Chances For Your Friday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Regional Airport picked up .42″ of rain yesterday. Sulphur .36″. Just .04″ for Dequincy. Rain chances today overall at 60%. Most of the action this morning (Showers) has been offshore or along the coast. Noon-4 PM is more of a peak time for showers and thunderstorms for Lake Charles.

First Alert Weather Headlines (KPLC)

Lake Charles hit a steamy 93 Thursday. 94 for Deridder. The heat index (”feels like” temperature) peaked around 100 yesterday. Today will feel “Cooler” with upper 90s. 93 is the Lake Charles average high this time of year. 102 is the record set in 1897. Normal overnights are around 76°.

Stormvision HD Radar is quiet this morning for Calcasieu, Jeff Davis and Beauregard Parish. The Gulf and near shore has seen some showers.

Futurecast has a mix of sun and clouds and minimal showers this morning. Midday could see more coverage of showers. The afternoon commute could be stormy for some. It was yesterday. Most of the potential active weather wraps up by the 7 PM hour.

Potential Rainfall (KPLC)

Futurecast shows potential rain amounts for Lake Charles of nearly 1/2″ of rain. Close 20 2″ near Cameron and the Gulf.

The tropical development looks minimal today and over the next five days.

YOUR FRIDAY: CLOUDS HERE AND THERE, HOT AND MUGGY, RELATIVELY A BIT LESS THAN THE PAST FEW DAYS. A HIGH OF 88 IN LAKE CHARLES. WINDS SOUTHEAST 5-10 MPH, AN 80% CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS.

BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY TONIGHT AND A LOW OF 75. SHOWER CHANCES END EARLY.

SATURDAY: FAIRLY SUNNY AND A 60% CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, A HIGH OF 89.

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A HIGH OF 91. SHOWER AND THUNDERSTORM CHANCES AT 60%.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH A 60% CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WITH A HIGH OF 90.

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY AND A HIGH OF 90. SHOWER AND THUNDERSTORM CHANCES IN THE PM AT 60%

WEDNESDAY: A 60% CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS, PARTLY SUNNY AND ABOUT 90 FOR THE HIGH

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A 60% CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. A HIGH OF 89.

*Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.