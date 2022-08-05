Potential heavy showers with thunderstorms today

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain chances today are at 80% overall.

Most of the action this morning looks to be Cameron Parish. Some showers are popping up along the coast already.

Peak time for showers in Lake Charles is between noon and 4 p.m. Most of the potential activity winds down by about 7 p.m. Rain totals today could be a quarter to a half-inch locally. FutureCast shows near a half-inch potentially for Lake Charles and near an inch for Cameron.

We hit 93 degrees in Lake Charles yesterday, despite the showers and thunderstorms. Our heat index peaked around 100.

The average high this time of year is 93, with a record of 102 degrees set in 1897. Our normal overnight low is around 76.

Unofficially, .42 inches of rain fell in Lake Charles yesterday, .36 inches in Sulphur and .04 inches in DeQuincy.

There may be some isolated showers Saturday morning. It’s not a wash-out for the weekend, but shower and thunderstorm chances are fair. Numerous locations will see showers with thunderstorms popping up.

Tropical development for the Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic looks quiet the next five days.

Here’s what the next week looks like:

Saturday: Fairly sunny and a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, a high of 89.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with a high of 91. Shower and thunderstorm chances at 60%.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 90.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and a high of 90. Shower and thunderstorm chances in the p.m. at 60%.

Wednesday: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny and about 90 for the high.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 89.

