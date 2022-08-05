50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Potential heavy showers with thunderstorms today

By Jeff Andrews
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rain chances today are at 80% overall.

Most of the action this morning looks to be Cameron Parish. Some showers are popping up along the coast already.

Peak time for showers in Lake Charles is between noon and 4 p.m. Most of the potential activity winds down by about 7 p.m. Rain totals today could be a quarter to a half-inch locally. FutureCast shows near a half-inch potentially for Lake Charles and near an inch for Cameron.

We hit 93 degrees in Lake Charles yesterday, despite the showers and thunderstorms. Our heat index peaked around 100.

The average high this time of year is 93, with a record of 102 degrees set in 1897. Our normal overnight low is around 76.

Unofficially, .42 inches of rain fell in Lake Charles yesterday, .36 inches in Sulphur and .04 inches in DeQuincy.

There may be some isolated showers Saturday morning. It’s not a wash-out for the weekend, but shower and thunderstorm chances are fair. Numerous locations will see showers with thunderstorms popping up.

Tropical development for the Gulf, Caribbean and Atlantic looks quiet the next five days.

Here’s what the next week looks like:

  • Saturday: Fairly sunny and a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, a high of 89.
  • Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with a high of 91. Shower and thunderstorm chances at 60%.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high of 90.
  • Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and a high of 90. Shower and thunderstorm chances in the p.m. at 60%.
  • Wednesday: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, partly sunny and about 90 for the high.
  • Thursday: Partly sunny with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A high of 89.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JayDaYoungan
Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan shot to death, police say
Trump's Boeing 757 repainted in Lake Charles
‘Trump Force One’ gets a new look; painted in Lake Charles
Employee terminated for stealing thousands from Sulphur business, deputies say
She tied the knot in Missouri with Ryan Scott Anderson on June 27.
Convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard marries Lake Charles man
Lake Charles College Prep cornerback commits to Washington
Top football prospect from Lake Charles announces college decision

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - Aug. 5, 2022.
First Alert Forecast - Aug. 5, 2022
A rainy end to the week is in store before a more typical pattern returns next week
Showers and Thunderstorms Around to End the Week
Scattered Showers This Afternoon
THURSDAY FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A Rainy Afternoon Ahead For Some
.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: KPLC 7 News at Noon - August 4, 2022